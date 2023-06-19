News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Woman's vicious attacker avoids an immediate jail sentence

A Wigan 30-year-old who admitted to an horrific attack on a woman and other offences has been spared an immediate jail term.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Nathan Dawber, of Rivington Drive, Bickershaw, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge, having previously pleaded guilty to launching a vicious attack, producing cannabis and breaching bail.

Read More
Massage in Wigan: These are the 5 out of 5 rated places you can get a massage in...

Dawber had been charged with intending to cause Brogan Redford grievous bodily harm on March 26 last year.

Bolton Crown CourtBolton Crown Court
Bolton Crown Court
Most Popular

The drug charge relates to an incident a day later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was sentenced to nine months in prison but the term was suspended for 18 months.

He must also complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and observe a three-month, electronically-tagged curfew that confines him to his home between the hours of 9pm and 7am.