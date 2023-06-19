Nathan Dawber, of Rivington Drive, Bickershaw, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge, having previously pleaded guilty to launching a vicious attack, producing cannabis and breaching bail.

Dawber had been charged with intending to cause Brogan Redford grievous bodily harm on March 26 last year.

Bolton Crown Court

The drug charge relates to an incident a day later.

He was sentenced to nine months in prison but the term was suspended for 18 months.