Woman's vicious attacker avoids an immediate jail sentence
A Wigan 30-year-old who admitted to an horrific attack on a woman and other offences has been spared an immediate jail term.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Nathan Dawber, of Rivington Drive, Bickershaw, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge, having previously pleaded guilty to launching a vicious attack, producing cannabis and breaching bail.
Dawber had been charged with intending to cause Brogan Redford grievous bodily harm on March 26 last year.
The drug charge relates to an incident a day later.
He was sentenced to nine months in prison but the term was suspended for 18 months.