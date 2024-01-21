News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Woman's Wigan attacker spared an immediate jail term

A man of 31 from Wigan who caused a woman actual bodily harm has been given a suspended prison sentence.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
David Peet, of Grange Road, Ashton, appeared before borough magistrates charged with assaulting Jade Cunliffe on December 27.

He was given a 12-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.