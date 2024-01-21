Woman's Wigan attacker spared an immediate jail term
A man of 31 from Wigan who caused a woman actual bodily harm has been given a suspended prison sentence.
David Peet, of Grange Road, Ashton, appeared before borough magistrates charged with assaulting Jade Cunliffe on December 27.
He was given a 12-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 18 months.
He was also ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.