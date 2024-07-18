Women’s treatment in Greater Manchester Police custody ‘needs urgent change’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The findings of an “explosive” report into the experiences of women and girls arrested and taken into custody by Greater Manchester Police must drive urgent change, its author has said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dame Vera Baird KC, the former victims’ commissioner for England and Wales, carried out the review after being asked by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

It came after reports that three women had accused GMP of unjustified strip searches after being arrested.

GMP has previously denied any wrongdoing by its staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greater Manchester Police has apologised

Dame Vera said: “I hope that my inquiry and this report will drive change where it is – sometimes urgently – required in GMP.

“My aim is strongly to promote a way of working in the police that will justifiably engender trust across the population and particularly among women.”

Dame Vera recommends strip searching should be severely limited, properly regulated and fully recorded, and custody officers should be reminded of their responsibilities for the accuracy and completeness of custody records.

In recalling her strip search, a woman given the name Maria to preserve her anonymity, told the inquiry: “The only reason they did what they did was to degrade me … If I was a man, I don’t think they would’ve done it. I was treated like a piece of meat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Vera set out recommendations on domestic abuse, better custody provision especially for women, improved risk assessment and more humane and dignified treatment of all detainees, a lay presence in police custody and also on arrests.

GMP should refresh officer training for cases where voluntary attendance could have been available.

The report states: “The inquiry’s conclusion is that many of these arrests were unnecessary or unlawful.

“In cases at the lower levels of alleged criminality, the balance should favour avoiding both the risk of poor impact on arrestees and the risk to public confidence from such arrests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On arrests, Dame Vera notes: “It is of concern that in a number of cases in this inquiry where there is a continuing dispute, the police appear to have supported one side and taken criminal justice action – in particular, arrest – against the other party.”

A scrutiny panel could perhaps help if there is “evidence of a wider pattern and, if so, to probe the causes and, if necessary, prescribe solutions”, she added.

The report states: “GMP, the NPCC (National Police Chief’s Council) and the Home Office should, forthwith, investigate the potential for use of equipment such as airport screening devices to eradicate degrading strip searching from police practice as much as possible. GMP could lead this endeavour.”

Nationally, work could be done to see if two levels of strip searching, varying from thorough to intimate with the appropriate go-ahead, could be introduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GMP should participate in this work and pilot the model proposed in this report to move this “urgent agenda forward”, Dame Vera suggests.

She adds: “From now on in GMP, if any strip search is contemplated, the detainee must be asked whether they have something with them they know they would not be allowed to keep, to give the detainee the option of offering items up.

“From now on in GMP, the reasons why any strip search is required must be explained to the detainee by the custody sergeant to the detainee in plain language, relating (a) facts and circumstances justifying it, and (b) why there is no alternative.”

Breaches of the Victims’ Code Rights, which obliges the force to give support to victims of sexual and domestic abuse, were found in the cases of Maria and Dannika, according to Dame Vera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victims of the predator reported by Dannika were not referred for tailored victim support, not given a crime reference and an officer number, and were not updated on progress with the case.

Dame Vera describes the police responses in Maria’s case as being “on a continuum between bureaucratic and unhelpful, and none of them acknowledges the police obligation to victims”.

GMP apologised and accepted the recommendations of the inquiry.

Chief Constable Stephen Watson said: “To those given a voice by this inquiry who have not received the care and consideration they are entitled to: I am sorry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The issues raised in Dame Vera’s report speaks to a period when our custody system was under pressure not performing to an acceptable standard.

“It evidences poor systems, structures, and incivility, insensitivity and compounded by a lack of routine leadership, scrutiny, and individual examples of low standards, poor behaviour, insensitivity and a lack of care in the face of vulnerability.

“These issues are of the utmost importance and highlight the need to maintain the highest professional standards. These must reflect our duty, and moral obligation, to respect and uphold the dignity of all detainees but with a particular focus on women and girls.

“I know some of the questions this inquiry set out to answer have not yet been answered and some of these relate to allegations that have caused understandable shock and concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These matters are all subject of continuing independent investigation and GMP will continue to provide the fullest assistance to those charged with establishing the truth.

“All cases where allegations of serious criminal conduct are made will always be taken extremely seriously and any instances of wrongdoing will be relentlessly pursued and my track record speaks for itself in exited people not fit to wear the uniform.

“We accept the recommendations in this report. We commit to implementing them fully and faithfully with a view to making lasting improvements.

“Our ability to take forward the recommendations is immensely strengthened by the substantial progress we have already made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will work with others to ensure that all of the wider recommendations are fully considered and, wherever possible, will seek out opportunities for GMP to play a leading role in their practical implementation to ensure the people of GM get the best possible service.”