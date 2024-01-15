News you can trust since 1853
Would-be burglar pair punished after targeting Wigan town cente pub

A man and a woman who tried to steal from a Wigan pub have appeared in court.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 15th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Scott Yates, 36, and Leanne Quereshi, 33, both of Linney Square, Scholes, admitted attempting to steal from the Whitesmith Arms on September 21 and October 8.

They also pleaded guilty to an attempted burglary at the Whitesmith Arms and stealing an amplifier worth £60, plug-in lights worth £60 and cleaning materials belonging to Federico Calore, all on September 23.

The hearing was told that Yates and Quereshi targeted the Whitesmiths Arms on Standisgate three times
Wigan magistrates sentenced Yates to a 12-month community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement, a 21-day programme and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must also pay £85 prosecution costs and £100 compensation.

Quereshi received a 12-month community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work.

She must pay £100 compensation and a £114 surcharge.