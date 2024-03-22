Would-be Wigan burglar found with drugs order to attend rehab
A man who admitted to interfering with cars, drug possession and attempted burglary has been sent for drug rehab.
Dean Boyer, 32, of Orchard Street in Wigan, had stood before Manchester and Salford justices to plead guilty to possessing cocaine and amphetamine, tampering with two cars and trying to break into a metal container on December 30.
Now attending Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for sentencing, he was ordered to complete a six-month drug programme and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.