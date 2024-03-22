Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dean Boyer, 32, of Orchard Street in Wigan, had stood before Manchester and Salford justices to plead guilty to possessing cocaine and amphetamine, tampering with two cars and trying to break into a metal container on December 30.

Now attending Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for sentencing, he was ordered to complete a six-month drug programme and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

