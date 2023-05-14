Year-long delay before trial of Wigan man accused of assault and having a sledgehammer as a weapon
A Wigan man who denies assaulting a woman and possessing a sledgehammer as an offensive weapon will now only be tried in more than a year's time.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Lucca Curri, 48, of The Paddock, Ashton, had previously stood before borough justices to plead not guilty to the weapon charge and to causing Kerry Whittle actual bodily harm on November 18 2022.
A three-to-four-day trial had been due to take place at Bolton Crown Court this month but the slot was vacated and the case adjourned to June 4 2024.