Lucca Curri, 48, of The Paddock, Ashton, had previously stood before borough justices to plead not guilty to the weapon charge and to causing Kerry Whittle actual bodily harm on November 18 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A three-to-four-day trial had been due to take place at Bolton Crown Court this month but the slot was vacated and the case adjourned to June 4 2024.

Lucca Curri is accused of having a sledgehammer as an offensive weapon

Nicola Jensen, 39, of the same address, has also denied causing Ms Whittle ABH and will face trial at the same day as Curri.