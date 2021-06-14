Year-long driving ban for pot-smoking motorist
A year-long road ban has been imposed on a Leigh motorist who had smoked cannabis.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 1:53 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th June 2021, 1:54 pm
Bradley Hughes, 25, of Lynton Street, admitted having illegal quantities of the drug in his system while driving. He has to pay £369 in a victim surcharge, costs and a fine.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.