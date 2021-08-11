Year-long wait for burglary and arson threat trial

Nathan Massey, of Findlay Street, Leigh, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to repeat his pleas of not guilty to accusations that he said he would torch Lyndsey and David Swann’s home and burgled an address in Sycamore Avenue, Beech Hill, on July 7 last year.

The 22-year-old has also denied being in possession of a machete in Shaftsbury Street, also in Beech Hill, three days later.

Massey was remanded on bail on until a trial which is set to begin at the same court on August 1 2022.

Bolton Crown Court