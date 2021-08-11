Year-long wait for burglary and arson threat trial
A young man is to be tried on charges of burglary and threatening to burn a Wigan couple’s house down - but only in a year’s time.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 10:27 am
Updated
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 10:28 am
Nathan Massey, of Findlay Street, Leigh, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to repeat his pleas of not guilty to accusations that he said he would torch Lyndsey and David Swann’s home and burgled an address in Sycamore Avenue, Beech Hill, on July 7 last year.
The 22-year-old has also denied being in possession of a machete in Shaftsbury Street, also in Beech Hill, three days later.
Massey was remanded on bail on until a trial which is set to begin at the same court on August 1 2022.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.