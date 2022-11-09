Jack Fowler, 25, of no fixed address, stood before Wigan and Leigh justices to admit attacking Bryan Fowler on March 9.

The hearing was told that the offence was compounded by the fact that he was serving a community order for harassing a woman at the time.

He was ordered to complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities, is the subject of a restraining order until May 4 next year which bars him from Derwent Road in Orrell and prevents any contact with Bryan or Jacqueline Fowler.