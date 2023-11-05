Young man who took a car without the owner's consent was more than three times over the drink-drive limit
A 25-year-old has admitted driving a car that wasn't his while three and a half times over the alcohol limit.
Callum Mawdsley, of Chesterton Close, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to taking a silver Ford Focus on September 1 without the owner's consent and, when stopped by police on Ascroft Avenue, Beech Hill, gave a reading of 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
He also drove the car without either a licence or insurance.