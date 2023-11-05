News you can trust since 1853
Young man who took a car without the owner's consent was more than three times over the drink-drive limit

A 25-year-old has admitted driving a car that wasn't his while three and a half times over the alcohol limit.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Callum Mawdsley, of Chesterton Close, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to taking a silver Ford Focus on September 1 without the owner's consent and, when stopped by police on Ascroft Avenue, Beech Hill, gave a reading of 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He also drove the car without either a licence or insurance.

Mawdsley was remanded on conditional bail for the preparation of reports and is due to return to court for sentencing on November 21.