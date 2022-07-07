Young Wigan man faces catalogue of charges including burglary, theft criminal damage and dangerous driving

A young Wigan man has appeared before justices accused of a string of crimes including dangerous driving, burglary, theft and criminal damage.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 12:30 pm

Anthony Barrington, 20, of Forest Avenue, Beech Hill, is accused of dangerously driving a Mercedes Benz on both June 26 and 28 in the Beech Hill area, having stolen that vehicle on the first of those days; that he drove without insurance, failed to stop for a police officer and failed to give a sample when suspected of drink or drug-driving.

He is also charged with stealing a chainsaw on June 25, smashing a car window and possessing a knuckle-duster both on June 28, and back in November breaking into a house in Ascroft Avenue to take a television and keys and then driving off in the victim's Ford Puma.

Barrington next heads to Bolton Crown Court

Barrington was remanded in custody until August 5 when he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge. No pleas have yet been entered.