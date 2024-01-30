Young Wigan man jailed for sending threatening messages to three women on social media
A Wigan borough 23-year-old has been jailed for 24 weeks after sending threatening and distressing social media messages.
Dylan Henderson, of Lever Street, Tyldesley, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to three offences against three named females under the Malicious Communications Act on January 2.
He was told that a custodial sentence was justified because of the totality of the offences, nature of the threats, high risk factors, a previous breach of post-sentence supervision, and a lack of compliance and engagement with probation.