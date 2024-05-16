A Wigan 24-year-old has admitted to terrifying a woman by stalking her.

Jordan Beach, of Swan Lane, Hindley Green, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to the charge under section 4a of the Protection from Harassment Act 1997 - which is the more serious form of stalking and can carry a custodial sentence.

He had also been charged with harassment with intent to cause his victim fear of violence and witness intimidation by sending her a bullet in the post, but these are to be allowed to lie on file and he will only be punished for the stalking.