Young Wigan man who starved his pet cats is hit with community order including a ban on keeping pets

A young Wigan man who starved his pet cats has been given a community punishment.

Steven Corbett, 26, of Enid Place in Bamfurlong, pleaded guilty to neglecting two female cats called Snowy and Nestle between December 23 last year and January 3 this year by failing to provide them with adequate food and drink, leaving them unattended and not given them toileting facilities.

Returning to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for sentencing, he was ordered to complete 100 hours' unpaid work and pay £939 to the court in costs and a victim services surcharge.

