Harry Dandy, 21, of Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, had denied driving dangerously and fleeing the scene of an accident in Wyre Avenue, Platt Bridge on December 6 2020 in which David Black was injured and a separate charge of assaulting Mr Black by beating.

The matter was due to go to trial at Bolton Crown Court, but the prosecution has now accepted an admission to a lesser charge of driving without due care and attention while Dandy also changed his plea to guilty on the assault charge.

Wyre Avenue, Platt Bridge

Matters arising around the charge of leaving the scene of an accident will be dealt with at sentencing which takes place on Friday April 29.