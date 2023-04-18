Young Wigan motorist caught doing 110mph on the motorway
A young Wigan driver hit a speed of 110mph on the motorway, a court heard.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Alexander Kay, 23, of Jupiter Grove, Marus Bridge, appeared before Stockport magistrates to deny going at 40mph over the national limit between junctions 11 and 10 on the westbound carriageway of the M62 on August 4 last year.
But following a trial he was found guilty of the offence.
His driving record was endorsed with six points and when a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge are totted up, he also has £820 to pay.