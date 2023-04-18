News you can trust since 1853
Young Wigan motorist caught doing 110mph on the motorway

A young Wigan driver hit a speed of 110mph on the motorway, a court heard.

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Alexander Kay, 23, of Jupiter Grove, Marus Bridge, appeared before Stockport magistrates to deny going at 40mph over the national limit between junctions 11 and 10 on the westbound carriageway of the M62 on August 4 last year.

But following a trial he was found guilty of the offence.

Alexander Kay was caught driving at 40mph over the motorway speed limitAlexander Kay was caught driving at 40mph over the motorway speed limit
His driving record was endorsed with six points and when a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge are totted up, he also has £820 to pay.