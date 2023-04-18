Alexander Kay, 23, of Jupiter Grove, Marus Bridge, appeared before Stockport magistrates to deny going at 40mph over the national limit between junctions 11 and 10 on the westbound carriageway of the M62 on August 4 last year.

But following a trial he was found guilty of the offence.

