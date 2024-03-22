Young Wigan sex offender in custody after prevention order breaches
A Wigan teenager convicted of making indecent images of children has now admitted to breaching a sexual harm prevention order against him.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kyle Turner, 18, of Bridgewater Street, Hindley, admitted failing to make a previously registered device available for inspection and for disposing of a phone on October 13.
He was remanded in custody pending sentence at Bolton Crown Court on April 19.
Turner was initially convicted of making indecent images of children in January and February 2022 – 152 of the most serious (category A) images, 273 category B images and 97 category C images.