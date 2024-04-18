Young Wiganer cleared of involvement in e-bike hit and run
A Wigan 20-year-old accused of being involved in a hit and run collision involving an electric bike has had charges against him dropped.
Joel Pilling, of Latimer Close, Orrell, was one of two men charged with failing to stop and failing to report an accident on Orrell Road, Orrell, last October 1 in which Margaret Scaldwell was injured.
But at the latest hearing at Manchester City Magistrates' Court, those charges against Pilling were discontinued.
Both are further accused of riding the Talaria Sting electric vehicle when uninsured, without a licence and when not wearing a helmet.
Those charges against Pilling still stand.