Young Wiganer denies assault and criminal damage charges
A Wigan 26-year-old has appeared in court charged with attacking a woman, sending her a threatening text and smashing her window.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lewis Hare, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, denied charges of assaulting a named woman by beating on March 4 and criminal damage three days later.
There are further charges of sending a menacing text to her on March 5 and threatening to smash a window on March 7 to which pleas have not yet been entered.
The case was adjourned until November 7 when a trial will take place at the same court.
Hare has been remanded on conditional bail until then.