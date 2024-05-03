Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewis Hare, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, denied charges of assaulting a named woman by beating on March 4 and criminal damage three days later.

There are further charges of sending a menacing text to her on March 5 and threatening to smash a window on March 7 to which pleas have not yet been entered.

The case was adjourned until November 7 when a trial will take place at the same court.