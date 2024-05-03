Young Wiganer denies assault and criminal damage charges

A Wigan 26-year-old has appeared in court charged with attacking a woman, sending her a threatening text and smashing her window.
Published 3rd May 2024
Lewis Hare, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, denied charges of assaulting a named woman by beating on March 4 and criminal damage three days later.

There are further charges of sending a menacing text to her on March 5 and threatening to smash a window on March 7 to which pleas have not yet been entered.

The case was adjourned until November 7 when a trial will take place at the same court.

Hare has been remanded on conditional bail until then.