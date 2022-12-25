Youth rehab order for Wigan teen who stole thousands of pounds worth of perfume from a Lakes store
A Wigan teenager who burgled a Cumbrian Boots store, stealing £3,231 worth of perfumes and an electric razor has been given a youth rehabilitation order.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Wigan Youth Court to admit the break-in at the retailer's Cockermouth store on October 17.
In total 29 bottles of perfume were stolen. The crime put him in breach of a previous rehab order imposed by the courts for mugging a man for his wallet only days earlier.