Youth rehab order for Wigan teen who stole thousands of pounds worth of perfume from a Lakes store

A Wigan teenager who burgled a Cumbrian Boots store, stealing £3,231 worth of perfumes and an electric razor has been given a youth rehabilitation order.

By Charles Graham
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Wigan Youth Court to admit the break-in at the retailer's Cockermouth store on October 17.

In total 29 bottles of perfume were stolen. The crime put him in breach of a previous rehab order imposed by the courts for mugging a man for his wallet only days earlier.

His punishment includes completing 100 hours of unpaid work, being electronically tagged while subject to a three-month curfew and attending appointments with a responsible officer.

He must also pay £26 to victim services.