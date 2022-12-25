The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Wigan Youth Court to admit the break-in at the retailer's Cockermouth store on October 17.

In total 29 bottles of perfume were stolen. The crime put him in breach of a previous rehab order imposed by the courts for mugging a man for his wallet only days earlier.

Boots was more than £3,000 out of pocket after the Wigan teen's visit to one of its Cumbrian stores

His punishment includes completing 100 hours of unpaid work, being electronically tagged while subject to a three-month curfew and attending appointments with a responsible officer.