When Becky Potts, 28, collapsed suddenly at home in Leigh, her daughter Amelia, who was just nine at the time, remained calm and called an ambulance.

The primary school learning support assistant spent two weeks in hospital with sepsis but has since made a full recovery.

It was Amelia’s gran Dawn Garcia who nominated nominated the schoolgirl for the Local Hero award, with East Lancashire Railway staff and volunteers selecting the winners.

Amelia Potts (left) with her mother Becky (right)

Becky said: “It was early in the morning and I was just going into Amelia’s room to wake her up. I remember feeling light-headed and then I collapsed. I banged my head on the doorframe and knocked myself out cold.

“Fortunately Amelia didn’t panic. She calmly rang 999 and explained to them what had happened.”

One of four individuals whose efforts were celebrated, Amelia was invited to visit the heritage railway’s esteemed Santa Specials for a memorable day out on Wednesday December 21.

The event has become an essential part of the festivities for many families across the North West, with this year being bigger and better than ever as visitors enjoyed a winter wonderland at Bury Bolton Street Station.

Becky said: “I’m so pleased for Amelia that she is getting the recognition she deserves. There’s no doubt that I wouldn’t be here now if it wasn’t for her actions.

“It was an emotional moment for Amelia when she discovered that she had been made a Local Hero. She’s a really special girl and deserves it.”

Mike Kelly, Chairman at ELR, comments: “Discovering such moving the and inspirational stories and achievements of our Local Heroes has been incredibly rewarding and humbling.

“Christmas is a time of giving and our unsung heroes exemplify the very best of unselfish community spirit in the North West and we’re delighted to celebrate and spoil them.

