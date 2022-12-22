News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan schoolgirl named as local hero after saving mum's life

A 10-year-old’s quick thinking that helped save her mum’s life has been honoured as a local hero.

By Matt Pennington
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

When Becky Potts, 28, collapsed suddenly at home in Leigh, her daughter Amelia, who was just nine at the time, remained calm and called an ambulance.

The primary school learning support assistant spent two weeks in hospital with sepsis but has since made a full recovery.

Hide Ad

It was Amelia’s gran Dawn Garcia who nominated nominated the schoolgirl for the Local Hero award, with East Lancashire Railway staff and volunteers selecting the winners.

Amelia Potts (left) with her mother Becky (right)
Most Popular

Becky said: “It was early in the morning and I was just going into Amelia’s room to wake her up. I remember feeling light-headed and then I collapsed. I banged my head on the doorframe and knocked myself out cold.

“Fortunately Amelia didn’t panic. She calmly rang 999 and explained to them what had happened.”

Hide Ad

One of four individuals whose efforts were celebrated, Amelia was invited to visit the heritage railway’s esteemed Santa Specials for a memorable day out on Wednesday December 21.

Read More
RETRO: Wigan school nativities 2009
Hide Ad
Amelia was invited to visit the heritage railway’s esteemed Santa Specials for a memorable day out on Wednesday Decmeber 21.

The event has become an essential part of the festivities for many families across the North West, with this year being bigger and better than ever as visitors enjoyed a winter wonderland at Bury Bolton Street Station.

Hide Ad

Becky said: “I’m so pleased for Amelia that she is getting the recognition she deserves. There’s no doubt that I wouldn’t be here now if it wasn’t for her actions.

“It was an emotional moment for Amelia when she discovered that she had been made a Local Hero. She’s a really special girl and deserves it.”

Hide Ad

Mike Kelly, Chairman at ELR, comments: “Discovering such moving the and inspirational stories and achievements of our Local Heroes has been incredibly rewarding and humbling.

“Christmas is a time of giving and our unsung heroes exemplify the very best of unselfish community spirit in the North West and we’re delighted to celebrate and spoil them.

Hide Ad

“For generations the ELR has been at the very heart of our the local communities in Bury and we’re overwhelmed and overjoyed to be able to share part of their Christmas with our Local Heroes.”