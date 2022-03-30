Youths caught jumping on the backs of vehicles at Wigan borough bus terminus

Officers were at Leigh’s station on the evening of Tuesday March 30 after recieving reports that youths were climbing onto the backs of buses as they set off.

They are now studying film footage in a bid to identify the culprits.

Police at Leigh bus station

One onlooker told Wigan Today: “There has been no end of trouble at the station with nuisance youths, but these kids jumping on the backs of buses is sheer idiocy. They probably think it’s funny and exciting but someone could get killed here.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “Parents - do you know where your children are?

"We work closely with Transport for Greater Manchester, Diamond Bus and Wigan Council’s youth team to identify those involved and have CCTV captured todays culprits and those causing annoyance and being reckless will be dealt with.”

Police regularly patrol Wigan and Leigh’s stations because of youth anti-social behaviour.