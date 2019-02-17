Dave Whelan statue at DW Stadium vandalised

The statue of Dave Whelan outside the DW Stadium has been vandalised.

The two ribbons on the FA Cup - which should point straight to the floor - have been bent.

Dave Whelan with the statue at its unveiling

It is thought the damage was caused tonight - Wigan Warriors hosted Sydney Roosters in the World Club Challenge.

It comes in the same month a Max Power mural in the town centre was ruined with the letters 'WRL' daubed over it.

The Whelan statue was unveiled in November 2016 on his 80th birthday, and shows the former Wigan Athletic owner holding the FA Cup - which Latics famously won in 2013.

He stepped down from his involvement with the club last year.