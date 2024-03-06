Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rhys Morrison recently undertook a 15-mile loaded march/walk from Southport to his home in Appley Bridge as a fundraiser for the Head Up mental health charity for the armed forces community.

Rhys, 27, battled his own demons after seven years' active service with the British Army. He has now moved to the Royal Navy as a weapons engineer.

Rhys Morrison (on the left) was joined by friend Ryan Newton for the charity walk from Southport to Appley Bridge

He said: "This is the first of many challenges I'm doing this year to raise funds for Head Up, which is a charity that has enabled me to have a platform to speak out about my experiences and demons I've struggled with throughout periods of my life.

"It can be very challenging within the armed forces so I want to give back something to my friends and colleagues by supporting them."

Rhys was joined on the charity march with lifelong friend Ryan Newton, who's had a long association with Appley Bridge Football Club.

The fundraiser for the Head Up charity can be found on the JustGiving page.