Serviceman who ‘battled demons’ puts best foot forward in fundraising challenge

A serviceman is carrying out a year-long series of challenges to raise money for a cause close to his heart.
By Alan Weston
Published 6th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rhys Morrison recently undertook a 15-mile loaded march/walk from Southport to his home in Appley Bridge as a fundraiser for the Head Up mental health charity for the armed forces community.

Read More
Wigan church set to be converted into nursery for 95 children

Rhys, 27, battled his own demons after seven years' active service with the British Army. He has now moved to the Royal Navy as a weapons engineer.

Rhys Morrison (on the left) was joined by friend Ryan Newton for the charity walk from Southport to Appley BridgeRhys Morrison (on the left) was joined by friend Ryan Newton for the charity walk from Southport to Appley Bridge
Rhys Morrison (on the left) was joined by friend Ryan Newton for the charity walk from Southport to Appley Bridge
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: "This is the first of many challenges I'm doing this year to raise funds for Head Up, which is a charity that has enabled me to have a platform to speak out about my experiences and demons I've struggled with throughout periods of my life.

"It can be very challenging within the armed forces so I want to give back something to my friends and colleagues by supporting them."

Rhys was joined on the charity march with lifelong friend Ryan Newton, who's had a long association with Appley Bridge Football Club.

The fundraiser for the Head Up charity can be found on the JustGiving page.

The mission of the charity is to stem the suicide rate and to improve the quality of lives within the armed forces community.

Related topics:Royal NavyBritish Army