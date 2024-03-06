Serviceman who ‘battled demons’ puts best foot forward in fundraising challenge
Rhys Morrison recently undertook a 15-mile loaded march/walk from Southport to his home in Appley Bridge as a fundraiser for the Head Up mental health charity for the armed forces community.
Rhys, 27, battled his own demons after seven years' active service with the British Army. He has now moved to the Royal Navy as a weapons engineer.
He said: "This is the first of many challenges I'm doing this year to raise funds for Head Up, which is a charity that has enabled me to have a platform to speak out about my experiences and demons I've struggled with throughout periods of my life.
"It can be very challenging within the armed forces so I want to give back something to my friends and colleagues by supporting them."
Rhys was joined on the charity march with lifelong friend Ryan Newton, who's had a long association with Appley Bridge Football Club.
