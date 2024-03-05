Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Council’s planning officers have approved an application to change the use of Worsley Mesnes Methodist Church in Holt Street, half a mile from the town centre, into the child care facility.

The building is currently vacant after the Redeemed Christian Church of God, which occupied the building, moved to another site to accommodate its growing congregation.

Hayden McCann, of Early Learners Nurseries based in Frodsham, Cheshire, can now go ahead with the scheme.

A report on Wigan’s planning portal says there are no plans to extend the building. It said redevelopment and refurbishment work would be confined to relatively minor external alterations including new windows and an external render.

“The existing internal layout will substantially remain as original with a central entrance serving a main corridor of ancillary rooms for office, kitchen and toilet,” the report said.

“The original sports hall will be divided into two separate classrooms for babies and toddlers while the main hall will be used for pre-school children.”

The day nursery will cater for children aged up to five years and there will be up to a maximum of 95 children. Operating hours of the provision will be from 7am to 6pm from Monday to Friday.

There will be eight full-time and four part-time staff.

Externally a boundary mesh security fencing to the east and western perimeters will be installed and there will be two designated play areas and parking provision for vehicles to accommodate staff parking and parent drop off and collections.

Planning conditions imposed mean that the play areas may not be used before 9am on each day the nursery is open, to prevent disturbance to neighbouring residents.