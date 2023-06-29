Air Specialist (AS2) Anthony Morris joined catering colleagues from the Royal Navy and the Army for a live cook off event, with the military contingent working alongside culinary colleagues from Tesco supermarket.

The event, held at Tesco’s headquarters in Welwyn Garden City, highlighted the power of food in bringing communities together, and featured recipes inspired by cooking on military operations such as ‘chicken curry in a hurry,’ as well as a traditional Ukrainian recipe.

Anthony Morris (RAF Reserves) stands in front of an RAF Hurricane at the entrance to Tesco head office. Military chefs took part in a live cook off, hosted by the supermarket chain, to mark Armed Forces Week.

AS2 Morris, of Southport-based 611 Squadron, prepared a Ukrainian borscht, using ingredients including beetroot, pork tenderloin and creme fraiche.

He said: “It was such a great day. I really enjoyed meeting and working alongside fellow military colleagues and the Tesco Development chefs.

"Everyone did really well and worked together."

Based at RAF Woodvale, 611 Squadron draws in reserves from across Wigan and the North West.

As well as chefs, squadron personnel train in air and space operations, intelligence, ground engineering, logistics, human resources, media and chaplaincy services, to support the RAF in the UK and overseas on main bases and on operations.

Recent work delivered by squadron members has included delivering Covid-19 mobile testing units in the north-west, the fight against terrorism in Nigeria, supporting Baltic Air Policing operations in Estonia, and media operations in Norway, Cyprus and Scotland.

Wing Commander Stephen Chaskin OBE, the Officer Commanding of 611 Squadron, said: “Our chefs play an integral part of squadron life and are involved in tasks at RAF Woodvale, across the North West, the UK and around the world.

“The competition was a great opportunity to highlight their work, not just in 611 Squadron, but across our entire Armed Forces.”