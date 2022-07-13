Delays possible after crash on busy Wigan road

Two fire engines and a technical response unit, along with police officers and paramedics, were called to Bickershaw Lane at around 1.50pm on Wednesday.

A 31-year-old woman was trapped inside a car due to the collision and firefighters had to use specialist equipment to get her out.

Emergency serviced attended the scene on Bickershaw Lane

She was breathing and conscious but had pains in her chest, abdomen and left leg, so was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The driver of the minibus declined medical treatment and there were no passengers onboard at the time.

The road was closed in both directions for more than an hour, as emergency services helped the woman and made the vehicles safe, but it has since reopened.