Demand for energy-efficient homes sparks renewed interest in a town's property market, says local developer

A selection of newly released properties at Tilia Homes Northern’s 164-home Daltons Way development are proving too much of a good thing for house-hunters seeking space, while having the peace of mind to know they can heat the homes efficiently this winter without breaking the bank.Recent research from the Home Builders Federation found that as well as achieving an average cost saving of £2,000 a year in energy bills, owners of new build properties can also reduce carbon emissions by two tonnes per year too.

Emily Horn, sales and marketing director for Tilia Homes Northern, said: “We’re in the middle of one of the greatest periods of flux currently for the property market, with energy prices and the cost of living naturally being very high on the house-hunter’s agenda.

"The number of people interested in new build homes across the region, including Daltons Way, has been fuelled by people wishing to take advantage of the undoubted energy and, of course, cost saving measures they can make by buying new.“We’ve seen families with young children visit who are mindful of the sustainability and ecological impact buying new can have on the future of the environment and professional first-time buyers interested in the proximity to public transport links – and our developments are ticking all the right boxes.