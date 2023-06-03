News you can trust since 1853
Detectives identify man five days after he died at Wigan North Western railway station

Detectives have now identified a man who died at Wigan North Western railway station, after an appeal for help.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 11:50 BST

British Transport Police officers were called to the station at 11.05pm on Monday after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

They spent days working “tirelessly” to identify him without success, so launched an appeal for help through the media on Friday.

On Saturday morning, a spokesman said: “The man who sadly died on May 30 has now been identified, thanks to those who shared the appeal.”