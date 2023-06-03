News you can trust since 1853
Mountain rescue team helps woman with 'multiple injuries' after fall at beauty spot

Mountain rescue volunteers came to the aid of a woman who fell while walking at a popular beauty spot.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 07:24 BST- 1 min read

Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team was called to Fairy Glen, near Appley Bridge, on Thursday to help the injured woman.

A spokesman said: “She had suffered multiple injuries and required to be extracted on a mountain rescue stretcher to the waiting land ambulance.

The mountain rescue team was called to Fairy Glen to help the injured womanThe mountain rescue team was called to Fairy Glen to help the injured woman
“The incident was attended by 12 team members for approximately two hours.

“We wish her a speedy recovery.”

The woman was carried out of Fairy Glen to a waiting ambulanceThe woman was carried out of Fairy Glen to a waiting ambulance
