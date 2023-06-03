Mountain rescue team helps woman with 'multiple injuries' after fall at beauty spot
Mountain rescue volunteers came to the aid of a woman who fell while walking at a popular beauty spot.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 07:24 BST- 1 min read
Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team was called to Fairy Glen, near Appley Bridge, on Thursday to help the injured woman.
A spokesman said: “She had suffered multiple injuries and required to be extracted on a mountain rescue stretcher to the waiting land ambulance.
“The incident was attended by 12 team members for approximately two hours.
“We wish her a speedy recovery.”