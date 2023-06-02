Discounts for Teachers offers exclusive half-term holiday deals for education staff in Wigan

Storm Postlethwaite, MD of Discounts for Teachers

These new partnerships aim to reward hardworking education staff in Wigan by helping them to save money on a range of retail items during the current cost-of-living crisis.

During half term, the free online membership service, Discounts for Teachers, open to all education staff, is providing 20 per cent off LG UK and TGI Fridays, and 10 per cent off Office, Krispy Kreme and Karcher.

Whether members are looking to treat themselves to fresh doughnuts, a meal out or a new pair of trainers, or whether they are planning on upgrading their phone or having a spring clean, these offers can make half term plans more affordable for education staff, as everyone continues to face financial hardship.

Research commissioned by Discounts for Teachers found that members can save on average £2,262 per year through the exclusive deals they access through the free membership scheme.

On top of that, 91 per cent of members have said that the discounts and deals have helped them to afford a higher standard of living.

Alongside exclusive retailer deals, Discounts for Teachers members can also earn up to 16 per cent cashback from over 80 retailers using the service’s Ode Card. This Visa Prepaid card can be used in-store or online at retailers including Asda, Boots, River Island, Primark and many more.

Katie, a teacher who is a member of Discounts for Teachers, said: “In my 25 years of teaching, this is the single biggest perk I’ve known.”

Storm Postlethwaite, managing director of Discounts for Teachers, said: “As the cost-of-living crisis deepens, we have been working with the retail industry to try and alleviate some financial stress for hardworking staff in the education sector.

"Teachers and all those who work across the sector deserve to have a long-term plan enacted to address the increasing financial strain being felt.

“In the meantime, we hope our deals can provide some welcome relief.

