‘Disturbance’ outside Wigan town centre station leads to two men being arrested
Two men were arrested after a “disturbance” outside Wigan Wallgate station.
Police were called to the scene at around 6.30pm on Tuesday (June 18).
GMP Wigan West posted on their Facebook page: “Following a disturbance outside Wigan Wallgate train station, neighbourhood officers on foot in town were quickly on scene.
"Two adult males, 34 years and 35 years, were arrested for offences of affray.
“Both remain in custody.”