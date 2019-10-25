'Downing tools' to create fun times at Wigan care home

Staff and residents at a care home have started to "down tools" twice a day to spend quality time together.

Every day at 2pm and 7pm, everyone at Worthington Lake Care Home in Standish stops what they are doing to come together and build their relationships.

They take part in a variety of activities, such as singing, dancing and sharing their memories.

Home manager Ann Sheward said: "Since we implemented the down tools policy, we have already found out more information about our house guests at Worthington Lake, including what they might enjoy, where their favourite county is.

"We have gone on to book fun activities from this knowledge, including a spa day for a number of ladies in the home.

"We look forward to 2pm and 7pm every day now.”

The initiative was introduced after staff attended a three-day Eden Alternative training programme, which is based on the belief that ageing should be a continued stage of development and growth, rather than a period of decline.

Everyone came together to design a vision board of their ideal care home environment, with residents coming up with suggestions including film nights, museum visits, trips to Southport, Christmas markets and line dancing lessons.