Joining a panel of industry experts, including celebrity chef Theo Randall, you’ll be responsible for taste-testing some of the finest and most innovative sandwiches in the UK, as chefs across the country go head-to-head to compete for the prestigious accolade of ‘Britain’s best sandwich maker.’

Not only will you put your taste buds to the test, but you and a companion will attend the impressive awards ceremony in London as a guest of honour, as well as the organisers providing you with overnight accommodation and rail travel to and from the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dream 'roll' for sandwich tasters

You, the ideal candidate for the job, will munch your way through 25 sandwiches created by the UK’s top sandwich professionals, support selecting a winner in each category and then help to choose the overall champion.

Winners are then revealed by celebrity chef Theo and comedian Andrew Ryan, during the award ceremony at the Royal Lancaster, London, all taking place on Thursday May 4.Jim Winship, director of The British Sandwich and Food to Go Association, explains more about the dream job and how to apply:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re batty about butties, have a passion for paninis and think sampling some of the country’s most innovative sandwich creations sounds like your idea of heaven, then we need to hear from you.“Superior tastebuds, along with a demonstrable obsession with sandwiches, are key attributes of our ideal candidate,” he continued. “We do advise the successful applicant to wear comfy clothes whilst judging, as we have a lot of sandwiches to get through!”

The job, currently being advertised, comes with a unique salary - payment in sandwiches - and the best news is that you'll be able to keep your current job while you're helping out.

Jim added: “We should stress that the role is unpaid and voluntary, it’s not a way for somebody to earn their crust, but it’s sure to be a fun experience! Plus, you will get to attend The Sammies Awards dinner with a guest of your choice in the evening.

“The Sammies is always a highlight in the calendar and a great party that the entire industry looks forward to each year, and nobody more so than the judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The awards dinner is also a precursor to the annual British Sandwich Week at the end of May, a seven-day celebration aiming to support the industry and celebrate the nation’s love of a good sarnie.”

The ideal candidate will be selected on their suitability for the role after filling in a short application form here, including the reason why they think they deserve the job: https://www.britishsandwichweek.com/sandwich-taster-dream-job/