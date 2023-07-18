Driver, 17, seriously injured and four passengers hurt as car crashes near Wigan
A teenage driver and two passengers were badly hurt when a car crashed into trees.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
The VW Polo car was travelling along Beacon Lane in Dalton – a rural stretch of road – at 12.50am on Saturday when it left the carriageway on a left-hand bend.
The 17-year-old male driver and two passengers suffered serious injuries, while two other passengers had minor injuries.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to call them on 101, quoting log 0055 of July 15, or email [email protected]