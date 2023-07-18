News you can trust since 1853
Driver, 17, seriously injured and four passengers hurt as car crashes near Wigan

A teenage driver and two passengers were badly hurt when a car crashed into trees.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The VW Polo car was travelling along Beacon Lane in Dalton – a rural stretch of road – at 12.50am on Saturday when it left the carriageway on a left-hand bend.

The 17-year-old male driver and two passengers suffered serious injuries, while two other passengers had minor injuries.

The car came off the road on Beacon Lane in DaltonThe car came off the road on Beacon Lane in Dalton
Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to call them on 101, quoting log 0055 of July 15, or email [email protected]

