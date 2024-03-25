Driver arrested after woman dies following collision on A580 East Lancashire Road in Lowton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A female pedestrian, believed to be in her 30s, died after suffering fatal injuries in the incident on the A580 East Lancashire Road in Lowton at around 12.50am on Monday.

A Vauxhall Insignia had been travelling towards Liverpool when it hit the woman.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

The East Lancashire Road remains closed between the A572 Newton Road and Stone Cross Lane North.

Det Sgt Matt Waggett, of Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of this young woman who are dealing with their loss this morning.

"I appeal to anybody who may have seen the incident occur, been in the area at the time or may have seen the vehicle involved – a silver Vauxhall Insignia – travelling on the East Lancashire Road around the time of the incident to make contact with police, so we can fully understand the full circumstances of what happened.

The A580 East Lancashire Road has been closed in Lowton

"Investigation work will continue through the morning and I thank everyone affected by this tragic incident for their patience and understanding while the facts are established."

Anyone with information, dash-cam footage or who was in the area at the time and may have information is asked to call police on 0161 856 4741, quoting log 44-25/03/24. Information can also be reported online or by calling 101.