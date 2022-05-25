A silver Ford Mondeo was said to be overtaking other traffic on Lily Lane in Bamfurlong, when it smashed into a white Ford Fiesta coming in the opposite direction.

The impact ripped the offside rear wheel and suspension from the Fiesta, while the Mondeo then mounted the kerb and crashed into a lamppost, bending it over.

No sooner had the vehicles come to a rest, though, than the male occupant of Mondeo was seen to scramble free of the wreckage and calmly walk away.

Police managed to keep traffic flowing on Lily Lane after the collision

The 18-year-old driver of the Fiesta, who was attended to by witnesses, was said to be shaken up by the crash but physically unharmed, and eventually his dad came and took him home.

A crew from Hindley Fire Station had been called to the crash – at 7.34pm on Tuesday May 24 – and while they were not required to free anyone from damaged vehicles, they did attend to the metal lamppost which will need repairing or replacing by the council and kept traffic going until police arrived, as the wreckage was confined to one side of the road.

No ambulance was required and the fire crew was at the scene for about 45 minutes.