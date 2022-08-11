Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services rushed to City Road, Kitt Green, at 11pm on Wednesday after the Ford Mondeo smashed into the front of the terraced property.

The driver ran away before police arrived, while a male passenger was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

