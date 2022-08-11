Emergency services rushed to City Road, Kitt Green, at 11pm on Wednesday after the Ford Mondeo smashed into the front of the terraced property.
The driver ran away before police arrived, while a male passenger was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
Both the car and house were damaged, along with the neighbouring house, but there was not thought to be any major structural damage.