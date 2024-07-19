Drivers escape without serious injuries after crash on busy borough road
Motorists reported long delays after a crash on a main road in Wigan borough.
Two vehicles collided on Leigh Road in Leigh at around 1.45pm on Friday.
Emergency services attended, with a police spokesman confirming that no-one was seriously injured.
Leigh Road was closed but has since reopened.
