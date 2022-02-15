Despite huge yellow lettering painted on the parapet of the railway structure straddling Prescott Street, the driver of a white van thought their vehicle might just fit under the brickwork only to discover too late that it didn't.

The incident on the afternoon of Tuesday February 15 led to traffic chaos in the rush hour with some motorists trying to turn their vehicles round to escape the queue and take alternative routes.

With roadworks already on Wallgate, the incident only added to existing town centre congestion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firmly wedged van

"There's one of these incidents every six months, if not even more regularly. The signage couldn't be clearer."

Network Rail engineers were expected to attend the scene once the van had been extricated to make sure that the collision hadn't caused any structural damage to the bridge.

It is believed that no injuries were sustained.