Another van gets stuck under notorious Wigan railway bridge
Exasperated motorists have been venting their anger after yet another high-sided vehicle became wedged under a notorious Wigan bridge.
Despite huge yellow lettering painted on the parapet of the railway structure straddling Prescott Street, the driver of a white van thought their vehicle might just fit under the brickwork only to discover too late that it didn't.
The incident on the afternoon of Tuesday February 15 led to traffic chaos in the rush hour with some motorists trying to turn their vehicles round to escape the queue and take alternative routes.
With roadworks already on Wallgate, the incident only added to existing town centre congestion.
"There's one of these incidents every six months, if not even more regularly. The signage couldn't be clearer."
Network Rail engineers were expected to attend the scene once the van had been extricated to make sure that the collision hadn't caused any structural damage to the bridge.
It is believed that no injuries were sustained.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.