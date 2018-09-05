High School defends uniform policy after parents' complaints

Rose Bridge Academy have defended their school uniform policy after a number of parents posted complaints on social media.



A Rose Bridge Academy spokesperson said: “For some time the school has been developing a new uniform with students. Yesterday we were delighted with both how the students looked and the pride our young showed in wearing their new blazers.

“As well as introducing a blazer, we also developed new standards to ensure that there could be no confusion as to what the expectations were in regards to the uniform. Details of these expectations were sent out to parents at the end of the academic year and have been on the website throughout summer.

“There were a small number of cases where these standards were not adhered to and individual conversations were had. It is important to stress, however, that the new expectations do not exclude our students from wearing Kickers. The issues yesterday primarily involved students opting to wear boots rather than shoes.

“It was heartening to see so many students delighted to be in their blazers. We believe that the new uniform standards really helped set the tone for what will be a very productive and successful year for Rose Bridge Academy.”