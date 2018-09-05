Wigan school children threatened with 'isolation' for 'incorrect' uniform

Dozens of children at a Wigan school have been warned they will be put into isolation if they do not have the correct uniform by today, their second day back.



Outraged parents of pupils at Rose Bridge Academy in Ince have contacted Wigan Today after their children were told not to come back to school with the same shoes tomorrow or they would face punitive measures.

The troubled school, which was put in special measures following a damning report from Ofsted inspectors for poor performance, welcomed children back yesterday for the start of this academic year.

But according to students and parents, many of them have been warned to return today with "appropriate footwear" or face being put into isolation.

One mum, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "I am not happy how my daughter's school have told her she’s not allowed to wear her Kicker boots style shoe and if she wears them tomorrow she will be in isolation, this has happened to 27 kids.

"It doesn’t say on the letter that the kicker boots aren’t allowed.

"The Rose Bridge Academy standard makes a point of stating that if a shoe looks like a trainer, it is not permitted. I have yet to find the section that says "if your shoe looks a little like a boot it is not permitted".

"As things stand, I have spent £60 on a pair of very presentable, patent, black leather shoes."

The disgruntled mum was not the only one to receive a phone call from the school to say that their child needs new shoes ahead of this morning.

Parents took to social media to discuss their anger at the situation.

Another said: " I had a phone call to say Charlie can't wear his but they are a shoe and just a bit higher to support his ankles."

A spokesperson for the school explained that the standards have been published with "plenty of notice", with a post going up on their website during the summer holidays to inform parents about acceptable uniform.

The school will be sending an official statement this morning.