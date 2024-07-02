Eight-mile detour for Wigan drivers during roadworks begins
As of tomorrow *Thursday August 8) work will begin on replacing the signals on the Red Rock Lane single carriageway, hump-backed bridge at Standish and engineers say that it will have to be closed – for up to three weeks.
During that time, a detour of more than eight miles has been recommended, taking motorists wanting to cross from west to east down to Chorley Road towards Boar’s Head, all the way down Wigan Lane, up Greenough Street, along Scholes, Whelley, Wigan Road and Scot Lane, before turning up Haigh Road and heading along Riley Lane and Meadow Pit Lane.
A spokesperson from Wigan Council’s planning and regeneration major projects team said: “Starting on Thursday 8 August for three weeks, this bridge will be closed for new smart signals and sensors to be installed.
“These will make traffic flow better, helping to ease congestion and reduce accidents.
“The works have been planned to be completed within the school holidays, causing minimal disruption.
“Haigh Woodland Park and the businesses there will be open as usual, and a signed diversion route will be in place.
“Drivers are reminded to follow this diversion, and not follow their sat nav which may direct them down unsuitable local roads.
“Thank you for your patience while these improvements works are carried out.”
The authority has said that should the road closure be able to be lifted any sooner, they will endeavour to do so.
The news was met with dismay from some Wiganers after it was announced on the Facebook page of residents’ group Standish Voice.
Andy Herricks wrote: “The traffic signals seem to work just fine to me - is this work really required?
"It’s going to upset and inconvenience many people (me included).”
