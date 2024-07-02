Eight-mile detour for Wigan drivers during roadworks begins

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 10:01 BST

Motorists are bracing themselves for an eight-mile detour as a particularly vexing piece of Wigan road engineering gets under way.

As of tomorrow *Thursday August 8) work will begin on replacing the signals on the Red Rock Lane single carriageway, hump-backed bridge at Standish and engineers say that it will have to be closed – for up to three weeks.

During that time, a detour of more than eight miles has been recommended, taking motorists wanting to cross from west to east down to Chorley Road towards Boar’s Head, all the way down Wigan Lane, up Greenough Street, along Scholes, Whelley, Wigan Road and Scot Lane, before turning up Haigh Road and heading along Riley Lane and Meadow Pit Lane.

Traffic light replacement work on the hump-backed bridge on Red Rock Lane next month will see drivers facing a huge detour to get from one side to the other. The works could also last for up to three weeks.
Traffic light replacement work on the hump-backed bridge on Red Rock Lane next month will see drivers facing a huge detour to get from one side to the other. The works could also last for up to three weeks.

A spokesperson from Wigan Council’s planning and regeneration major projects team said: “Starting on Thursday 8 August for three weeks, this bridge will be closed for new smart signals and sensors to be installed.

“These will make traffic flow better, helping to ease congestion and reduce accidents.

“The works have been planned to be completed within the school holidays, causing minimal disruption.

“Haigh Woodland Park and the businesses there will be open as usual, and a signed diversion route will be in place.

A map showing that during the Red Rock traffic light replacement works, motorists wanting to get from one side of the bridge to the other will have to go via Boar's Head, Wigan Lane, Greenough Street, Scholes, Whelley, Scot Lane, Haigh Road, Riley Lane and Meadow Pit Lane: a distance of more than eight miles
A map showing that during the Red Rock traffic light replacement works, motorists wanting to get from one side of the bridge to the other will have to go via Boar's Head, Wigan Lane, Greenough Street, Scholes, Whelley, Scot Lane, Haigh Road, Riley Lane and Meadow Pit Lane: a distance of more than eight miles

Drivers are reminded to follow this diversion, and not follow their sat nav which may direct them down unsuitable local roads.

“Thank you for your patience while these improvements works are carried out.”

The authority has said that should the road closure be able to be lifted any sooner, they will endeavour to do so.

The news was met with dismay from some Wiganers after it was announced on the Facebook page of residents’ group Standish Voice.

Andy Herricks wrote: “The traffic signals seem to work just fine to me - is this work really required?

"It’s going to upset and inconvenience many people (me included).”

Jorn Lomax wrote: “If the lights were slow, or there were any issues, I'd be well up for them closing the road while they fix it.

"But I don't see what the problem is. How are they going to improve them? At what point do they just make a new bridge?”

Matthew Brierley wrote: “Three weeks….How does it take that long?”

John Downey wrote: “Surely they can put temporary ones (lights) in, or am I missing something?”

Paul Kinsella said: “I bet it wouldn't take that long to build another bridge with two lanes.”

