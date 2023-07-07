Crews from Hindley, Atherton, and Bolton attended the scene at The Welland, Westhoughton, at around 10.30am today (Friday).

Fortunately contractors for the social housing association were on site at the time and managed to pull the man, believed to be in his late 70s, to safety.

Generic fire engine pic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On arrival, fire crews dealt with the fire in the ground floor flat and administered oxygen to the man, who was taken to hospital as a precaution suffering from smoke inhalation.

The properties, managed by Sanctuary Housing, consists of blocks of six flats. No-one else was hurt in the incident and fire crews left the scene shortly afterwards.