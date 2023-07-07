News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Elderly man rescued after chip pan blaze in social housing flat

An elderly man was rescued after his social housing flat was engulfed in thick choking smoke following a chip pan fire.
By Alan Weston
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:22 BST- 1 min read

Crews from Hindley, Atherton, and Bolton attended the scene at The Welland, Westhoughton, at around 10.30am today (Friday).

Fortunately contractors for the social housing association were on site at the time and managed to pull the man, believed to be in his late 70s, to safety.

Read More
Shock as Wigan's main cinema closes with immediate effect and staff given their ...
Generic fire engine picGeneric fire engine pic
Generic fire engine pic
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On arrival, fire crews dealt with the fire in the ground floor flat and administered oxygen to the man, who was taken to hospital as a precaution suffering from smoke inhalation.

The properties, managed by Sanctuary Housing, consists of blocks of six flats. No-one else was hurt in the incident and fire crews left the scene shortly afterwards.

Sanctuary is a leading housing and care provider which owns and manages more than 116,000 homes, making them one of the largest housing associations in the country.

Related topics:BoltonWesthoughton