Elderly woman cut from car wreckage after Wigan pile-up
The victim, whose vehicle was stationary at the time, escaped with what police describe as minor injuries from the collision on Atherton Road, Hindley, on Tuesday (November 7) afternoon.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At shortly after 3.20pm on Tuesday November 7, two fire engines from Leigh and Hindley fire stations, as well as the Technical Response Unit from Leigh, were called to attend a road traffic collision involving three cars on Atherton Road, Hindley.
“Crews arrived quickly and used specialist equipment to extricate one female casualty from her vehicle and she was later conveyed to hospital.
“Firefighters worked alongside Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service to make the area safe before departing after just over an hour at the scene.”