News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Elderly woman cut from car wreckage after Wigan pile-up

An older woman had to be freed by firefighters after a car careered out of control and smashed into two others on a main Wigan road.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Nov 2023, 07:43 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 07:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The victim, whose vehicle was stationary at the time, escaped with what police describe as minor injuries from the collision on Atherton Road, Hindley, on Tuesday (November 7) afternoon.

Read More
ARCHIVE: pictures from Gilded Hollins Community Primary School, Leigh, (1997-201...

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At shortly after 3.20pm on Tuesday November 7, two fire engines from Leigh and Hindley fire stations, as well as the Technical Response Unit from Leigh, were called to attend a road traffic collision involving three cars on Atherton Road, Hindley.

Atherton Road, HindleyAtherton Road, Hindley
Atherton Road, Hindley
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Crews arrived quickly and used specialist equipment to extricate one female casualty from her vehicle and she was later conveyed to hospital.

“Firefighters worked alongside Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service to make the area safe before departing after just over an hour at the scene.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said that one car had crashed into two stationary ones and that the main reason for the need for firefighters to release the woman were mechanical rather than because of any injuries.

Related topics:WiganLeigh