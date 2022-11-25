The patient, believed to be an elderly woman, collapsed to the floor in the Co-op in Shevington on Friday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended to help her and she was taken to hospital.

Coop convenience store on Gathurst Lane, Shevington, where a woman collapsed and was taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said: “Greater Manchester Police were called to Gathurst Lane in Shevington at around 11am today.

“Officers attended the scene and found a woman who has since been taken to hospital for treatment, with the extent of the injuries unknown at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident came as the usually quiet area was already seeing a lot of activity from the emergency services, after a body was found on Kilburn Drive on Thursday evening.

Local resident Sarah O'Neill said on Facebook: “I do hope the person on the floor near coop will be ok bless them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad