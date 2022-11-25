News you can trust since 1853
Elderly woman taken to hospital after collapsing at Shevington convenience store

A woman has been taken to hospital by paramedics after collapsing in a Wigan convenience store.

By Holly Pritchard
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

The patient, believed to be an elderly woman, collapsed to the floor in the Co-op in Shevington on Friday morning.

Emergency services attended to help her and she was taken to hospital.

Coop convenience store on Gathurst Lane, Shevington, where a woman collapsed and was taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said: “Greater Manchester Police were called to Gathurst Lane in Shevington at around 11am today.

“Officers attended the scene and found a woman who has since been taken to hospital for treatment, with the extent of the injuries unknown at this time.”

The incident came as the usually quiet area was already seeing a lot of activity from the emergency services, after a body was found on Kilburn Drive on Thursday evening.

Local resident Sarah O'Neill said on Facebook: “I do hope the person on the floor near coop will be ok bless them.”

Ken Charnock said: “Saw the police van. Hope they are OK.”

