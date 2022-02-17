Electricity restored to more than 2,000 Wigan homes and businesses affected by power cuts

Lights are on and kettles are boiling once more after the electricity supply to thousands of homes was restored.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 10:36 am

The supply to 1,693 properties in Aspull and neighbouring Blackrod went off just before 3.25pm on Wednesday, before a separate power cut five minutes later affected a further 519 properties in Aspull.

Electricity North West sent engineers to the area to fix the problems, with the first incident blamed on a fault with an overhead electricity cable and the second due to an issue with an underground cable.

Electricity North West engineers were able to fix the problems

Initially residents and business owners were warned the outage could last until 9.30pm on Wednesday.

But the power was restored to the 519 properties in Aspull just after 5pm and the remaining 1,693 properties had electricity from 7.10pm.

