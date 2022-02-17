Electricity restored to more than 2,000 Wigan homes and businesses affected by power cuts

The supply to 1,693 properties in Aspull and neighbouring Blackrod went off just before 3.25pm on Wednesday, before a separate power cut five minutes later affected a further 519 properties in Aspull.

Electricity North West sent engineers to the area to fix the problems, with the first incident blamed on a fault with an overhead electricity cable and the second due to an issue with an underground cable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Electricity North West engineers were able to fix the problems

Initially residents and business owners were warned the outage could last until 9.30pm on Wednesday.

But the power was restored to the 519 properties in Aspull just after 5pm and the remaining 1,693 properties had electricity from 7.10pm.