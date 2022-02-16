More than 2,000 homes and businesses in Wigan hit by power cuts

The supply to 1,693 properties in Aspull and neighbouring Blackrod went off just before 3.25pm on Wednesday, before another power cut five minutes later affected a further 519 properties in Aspull.

It came just two days after another power cut, which meant Our Lady's RC Primary School in Aspull was shut on Monday as it had no heating, lights and cooking facilities.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said: “We received reports of a power cut at 3.24pm affecting 1,693 properties in the Aspull and Blackrod area due to a fault with an overhead electricity cable. Engineers are making their way to their way to site and once any potential damage has been assessed, will aim to restore supplies as soon as possible.

“In a separate unrelated incident, we received reports of a power cut affecting 519 properties in Aspull at 3.29pm due to a fault with an underground electricity cable. Engineers are heading to site and aim to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible once investigations have been carried out.”

The power supply is expected to be restored by 9.30pm.

