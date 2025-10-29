A man has sadly died in a tragic incident on the M6 in Wigan as part of the motorway remains closed causing lengthy delays

By Sian Jones
Published 29th Oct 2025, 11:52 GMT
A man has died in what police are describing as serious incident on the M6 in Wigan.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to a concern for welfare between junction 25 for the Bryn Interchange and junction 26 for Orrell/M58 at around 10.15am on Wednesday morning.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: “Around 10.15am this morning, we were called to a concern for welfare report on the M6 between junctions 25 and 26.

"Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. A scene will remain in place while inquiries are ongoing."

All traffic was first stopped in both directions at 10.40am.

National Highways North West reports that traffic has since been released on the northbound carriageway, however the southbound side remains closed with no estimation for when the road will be reopen.

Drivers are facing severe delays and a diversion has been put in place with people being urged to check their route before they travel.

“A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The M6 in Greater Manchester is closed southbound between J26 (M58) and J25 near Ashton due to a Police led incident.

“Emergency services including Greater Manchester Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene.

“Due to the nature of the incident there is currently no estimation for when the road will be reopen.

This is the second incident on the M6 in recent days after a man died and two others were seriously injured in a crash between junction 27 for Standish and junction 28 for Leyland on Sunday.

Contact Samaritans at any time on freephone 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org

