A closure order at a waste site in Bickershaw has been extended following an application by Wigan Council.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Bolton House Road on Tuesday, July 1 and took crews nine days for them to contain the flames.

Residents were left severely impacted by the fire, which was later declared a major incident.

Bickershaw Primary School was forced to close on a number of occasions due to smoke and low water pressure.

The former scrapyard has been used as an illicit rubbish dump and the site is understood to have contained more than 25,000 tonnes of rubbish.

A court order was issued at the end of July prohibiting access to the site for three months to ensure that no further waste can be dumped.

This order has no been extended for a further three months.

Breaching the closure order is a criminal offence.

It will be enforced by Greater Manchester Police and any reports of activity at the site can be made via 101.

The only people permitted onto the site is one of the landowners and representatives of organisations such as the Environment Agency.

The local authority also applied for a variation to the order to increase the area that the closure will cover.

Over the summer, the Environment Agency has continued to investigate the waste site as part of its significant and complex criminal investigation and has started to interview people under caution.

It has identified several sites, people and companies where the waste may have originated from or that been involved in the movement of the waste.

It has also sent out several formal notices to those parties with an interest in the land at Bolton House Road requiring the waste to be removed.

Partners including Wigan Council, Greater Manchester Police, United Utilities and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service continue to meet regularly as part of a multiagency operation.

Members of the public who have information about the waste deposited on the site and those involved can report this to the Environment Agency on its incident hotline on 0800 807 060.